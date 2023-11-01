CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after Chicago police say a male was shot and killed on the city’s Far South Side.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 500 block of W. 120th St. in West Pullman.

Arriving officers located a male, age unknown, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The male was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene.