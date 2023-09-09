A Priority Mail package is seen at a USPS facility in La Vergne, Tennessee, on Nov. 4, 2021. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Grand Crossing, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Chicago Police say the mail carrier was robbed just before 6 p.m. on Saturday while on their route in the 7700 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue.

Police say during the robbery, the mail carrier was approached by three men who were all armed with handguns. The men demanded postal property from the carrier before fleeing the scene. Officials did not provide details on what the offender stole from the carrier.

Police say the carrier was not injured during the robbery.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests in connection to the robbery and say an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact USPS at 877-876-2455. Those with information that could help police in their investigation can leave a tip for officers at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.