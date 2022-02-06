Mag Mile Burberry burglarized again; 3rd time in 2 months

Crooks also snatched thousands of dollars in Burberry purses last November.

CHICAGO — Thieves broke into the Burberry store on Michigan Avenue again Saturday night. Twice last month, burglars targeted the downtown luxury boutique.

According to police, four men broke into the retail store in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and stole merchandise. The group then ran off through an alleyway.

Police said no one was hurt.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. According to witnesses, the suspects tried to enter two other high-end boutiques but failed.

In early January, burglars broke into the store twice in one week, making off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

On Jan. 6, police said about six suspects, two with firearms, pried open the door and swiped store inventory. Two days earlier, on Jan. 4, police say five suspects burglarized the store by breaking in and grabbing merchandise before getting away in a white SUV.

Crooks also snatched thousands of dollars in Burberry purses last November.

Anyone with information should contact the police or leave an anonymous tip with CPD.