‘Lucky to be alive’: Man stabbed inside Lakeview Mariano’s speaks out as police look for suspect

CHICAGO — A DJ who was stabbed inside a Mariano’s earlier this month spoke out Monday as police continue to look for the person responsible.

Jamal Gilbert said he was getting ready to play his first song at a Mariano’s, located at 3030 N. Broadway, on June 11 when it felt like someone punched him in the back.

“My friends usually come up to me and surprise me,” Gilbert said. “And I said ‘man that hurts, that really hurts.'”

He soon realized he was bleeding from being stabbed in the back and twice in the arm.

“No major arteries or organs,” Gilbert said. “Lucky to be alive.”

In addition to the Mariano’s stabbing, police said the suspect has stabbed random people, including one child, in Edgewater and Uptown. They also threatened to shoot someone near The Shops on Broadway, just north of Lawrence Avenue.

A timeline of the incidents is below.

4800 block of North Marine Drive on June 5 at approx. 10:45 am.

1000 block of West Thorndale Avenue on June 5 at approx. 8:45 pm.

4821 N. Broadway on June 9 at approx. 4:40 pm.

3030 N. Broadway on June 11 at approx. 4:25 pm.

The suspect is described as African American, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches and was wearing a pink top in three of the incidents.

Gilbert said he has compassion for the suspect, who think thinks could be mentally ill.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.