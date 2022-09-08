CHICAGO — Family and friends celebrated the life of Aiesha Lewis, the 28-year-old woman who died two weeks after being shot while sitting in a parked car in West Rogers Park last month.

Wednesday night, in Garfield Park, Lewis’ cousin Cynitha fought back the tears.

“They took the most fun caring individual away from us,” Cynthia Lewis said. “We know Aiesha was innocent and didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

On Aug. 25, police said Aiesha and her friend were sitting inside an SUV in the 6400 block of N. Bell Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone came up to the car and shot both women.

The bullet struck Lewis in the face. She died from her injury on Monday. She leaves behind a 10-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Upon hearing the news, the 10-year-old boy’s football team decided to hold a balloon release. The team’s coach, Tim Hall, told WGN News he is no stranger to gun violence, losing multiple players to crime.

“If we hear gunshots, kids got to hit the ground and we call ‘all clear’ and run to the building,” Hall said. “You know, it’s terrible. It’s not normal but it’s Chicago.”

The Lewis family doesn’t know if the shooting was random or targeted but hopes that the community rallies around her two boys and others.

“This is hurting us so bad,” Lewis said. “Aiesha was the life of the party; she would give her shirt to anyone. It is so sad someone took her away from us.”