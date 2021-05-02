Loop stabbing sends 2 men — one in police custody — to hospital

CHICAGO – Chicago police say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical, with both ending up in a hospital and one in handcuffs.

According to police, the incident happened in the first block of E. Wacker on Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. During the fight, a 37-year-old used a knife to stab a 29-year-old.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The 37-year-old was taken into police custody, authorities added.

Charges are pending.

