CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for two men who robbed a liquor store in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said two men wearing ski masks entered the liquor store with handguns and announced a robbery.

The men took an unknown amount of money from the clerk and also robbed a customer of his belongings before fleeing in a white Volkswagen sedan.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.