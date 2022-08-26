CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department provided an update on a fatal road rage stabbing that happened on Aug. 23.

CPD Superintendent David Brown said that 25-year-old Alan Perez has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the neck after a road rage incident on Aug. 23.

Perez turned himself in on Aug. 25 after witnesses identified him as the offender in the incident.

After driving northbound on North Dearborn Street, Perez and Walker both stopped near West Ohio Street, got out of their cars, and got into a physical altercation where Perez stabbed Walker in the neck.

Walker got back into his car and approached a CPD officer on Michigan Ave, then was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he later died from his wounds.