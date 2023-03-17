CHICAGO — The family of a woman, reported missing from Little Village in January, has confirmed her body has been found.

Relatives said the body of 21-year-old Rosa Chacon was found Wednesday in a laundry cart in an alley near 24th and Western Avenue on the city’s West Side.

Police identified Chacon by the multiple tattoos on her body, family members said.

She was last seen by relatives outside her home on Jan. 18. Home security video captures Chacon getting into an Uber rideshare in the 2800 block of South St. Louis.

It is unclear where she was headed, but relatives said Chacon wasn’t the one who called for the ride. According to family members, Uber refused to give them the identity of the person who requested the rideshare.

The Cook County medical examiner has not yet determined a cause of death.

WGN has reached out to Uber for a response but have not yet heard back.