CHICAGO — The Little Village Community Council is concerned about the number of unsolved homicides cases in its neighborhood and wants the FBI to step in and help.

The council plans to hold a press conference Wednesday morning, alongside Mothers and Families United for Justice, to formally ask the Chicago Police Department to request help from federal law enforcement agencies.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.

In a press release the council states “due to the incompetence, indifference, and overwhelming work the Chicago Police Department undergoes, the cases of our loved ones remained unsolved, some cases over 10 years… The community is trying to assist the Homicide department but they continuously keep ignoring victims, witnesses, and even evidence.”

WGN has reached out to CPD for a response to the council’s stated feelings on the matter of unsolved homicides in their community.