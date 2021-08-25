Lincoln Square shooting suspect arrested after running into restaurant full of CPD officers

CHICAGO — A shooting suspect was arrested Tuesday after he ran into a Lincoln Square restaurant full of Chicago police officers eating lunch.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Western after police said occupants of a stolen Porsche shot a man, who was also driving northbound on Western, in the arm.

The vehicle then crashed near Garcia’s Restaurant and a witness said the driver, later identified as Alexandru Mihai, 19, ran inside.

“I was actually attending a table when the guy came storming in the restaurant. He had a purse in his hand and was running really fast,” server Jennifer Arellano said.

Several police officers were eating lunch at the time.

“They all got up and chased him out and then they caught him in the alley,” Arellano said.

Mihai has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police continue to look for another man believed to be in Porsche.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.