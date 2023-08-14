CHICAGO — A 20-year-old woman was stabbed and a concert was cut short at the United Center Saturday night, after false reports of a shooting.

The incidents occurred during the “WGCI Summer Jam” show, where Chicago rapper Lil Durk was one of the main performers.

According to the Chicago Tribune, officers responded to the United Center for a call of shots fired — and it was later determined that the reports were “non bona fide.”

The United Center released the following statement regarding the situation:

We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at

the WGCI Summer Jam show. It became apparent for all involved that ending the show

early was in everyone’s best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a

priority. We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the

facility safely.

In addition to the false shooting report, police said a 20-year-old woman was stabbed during a fight at the United Center the same night.

According to police, the woman walked into the 12th District station and told officers she was at the arena when she got into a verbal altercation that turned physical with three other women.

The 20-year-old was struck about the face and body several times by the women, at which point a man then stabbed the 20-year-old in the forehead with a sharp object, police said.

The victim received medical treatment at the scene before filing the police report.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.