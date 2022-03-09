LIVE: Lightfoot, city leaders to address CTA safety concerns after recent shootings

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot along with other city leaders will address Wednesday safety concerns on the CTA.

On Tuesday night, a 25-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach on a Red Line train at 63rd Street. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

The shooting is the latest in a series of violent crimes on or near CTA trains.

Most recently, several violent crimes, including the murder of 16-year-old Vadarrion Knight, have been reported at the Red Line Grand Avenue Station.

In an effort to curb violence against CTA passengers, the transit authority announced last week that it’s making its unarmed security guards more visible on Red and Blue line trains.

CTA also said it works closely with the Chicago Police Department, which provides law enforcement for the CTA.

Local 308 President Eric Dixon, who represents rail operators, told WGN he believes the CTA needs its own police force to combat crime.

The mayor’s press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.