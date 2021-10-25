Leyden Township woman charged with murder of her infant child

LEYDEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A 23-year-old Leyden Township woman has been charged with the 2020 murder of her infant child, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the CCSO, 23-year-old Alvory C. Chavez Ramos gave birth to her infant child sometime between October 31, 2020 and November 30, 2020 at her family’s home in the 900 block of North Prater Avenue in unincorporated Leyden Township.

When the baby would begin to cry, Chavez Ramos allegedly covered the child’s nose and mouth with her hand to prevent family members in the home from discovering the baby. After the child stopped moving, Chavez Ramos allegedly placed the child in a plastic bag and buried him in the backyard of the family’s residence.

Remains were later discovered in May 2021, triggering an investigation. An autopsy determined the infant died from asphyxia and the death was ruled a homicide.

DNA testing confirmed Chavez Ramos was the infant boy’s mother, leading to her arrest on the evening of October 23.

Chavez Ramos waived her Miranda Rights and told police she tried to conceal her pregnancy because she did not want them to be angry with her.

Ramos appeared for a bond hearing Monday and was ordered held on a $950,000 D bond.