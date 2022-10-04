CHICAGO — A lawsuit has been filed in the murder of a woman in River North in July who went viral on TikTok as she documented her journey to get out of an abusive marriage.

Sania Khan was shot and killed by her estranged husband in July at her River North apartment building.

The lawsuit names four defendants including the building owners, management and a security company. It alleges negligence in allowing Raheel Ahmad, Khan’s husband, unrestricted access to the building.

The law firm provided security video from inside 211 E. Ohio Street — where the fatal shooting happened.

The lawsuit says Ahmad who in the video is seen carrying a garment bag and backpack got into the building by making an appointment to look at apartments.

After seeing one apartment, it is alleged that Ahmed told the leasing agent he was going to go see friends in the building and was allowed to do so.

In the video, Ahmad is seen in the elevator alone and exits finally on the 28th floor where Khan lived. He knocked on the door and eventually shot and killed her and then himself.

Shazia Khan, Khan’s mother, said someone needs to be held accountable.

WGN has reached out to the building’s management company and has not yet heard back.

The security company named in the lawsuit said it has no record of it ever providing security services at that building.