CHICAGO — A large rock was used in several business burglaries to smash the door open on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police issued a community alert and a timeline of the incidents is below.

4200 block of North Central Ave. April 15 between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

4600 block of North Central Ave. April 15 at 5:03 a.m.

4300 block of West Irving Park Rd. April 17 at 1:06 a.m.

1800 block of North Milwaukee Ave. April 17, 2023 at 1:39 a.m.

4700 block of West Foster Ave. April 23, 2023 at 12:54 a.m.

4700 block of West Foster Ave. April 22 at 9:30 p.m., April 23 at 4:36 a.m.

4700 block of West Foster Ave. April 23 at 4:30 a.m.

3200 block of North Pulaski Rd. April 24th at 2:23 a.m.

In the incidents, police believe a group of four males, wearing black face masks and dark clothes, used a large rock to get into each business. Once inside, cash from the registers and bottles of alcohol were taken.

The group was driving a dark-colored SUV, police said.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.