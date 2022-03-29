CHICAGO — Spiking crime in the city’s Lakeview community has put the North Side neighborhood residents on alert. As a result, neighbors and community leaders on Tuesday met with city officials in a private meeting to bring public safety concerns to the forefront.

The meeting comes days after a 47-year-old man was shot to death in Lakeview Sunday night.

Police said the shooting victim, later identified as Hermilo Beltran, was in an alley behind the Happy Camper Pizza Restaurant in the 3400 block of North Clark Street at approximately 10:15 p.m. when shots were fired from an unknown direction, striking the man in the chest and armpit.

“The entire Happy Camper family mourns the loss of Hermilo Beltran to this senseless act of violence. He was a valued member of our team and we are heartbroken for his family and friends.” Happy Camper Spokesperson

“There is always a discussion about safety in our neighborhood. So, the incidents that happened a couple of nights ago was fresh on everyone’s minds,” Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward) said. “Obviously, our condolences to the family of the employee of Happy Camper.”

Addressing violent incidents, Tunney led a discussion on keeping employees in the neighborhood safe.

“Making sure people leave in pairs,” Tunney said. “We talked about Uber getting closer to these establishments upon closing, so they don’t have to walk two or three blocks at 1 o’clock in the morning.

“We just talked to employers that they have a responsibility for the safety of the workplace and their environment there to be especially diligent.”

Heightened concern comes after another Lakeview incident in the 2900 block of N. Broadway Monday night.

Authorities say a 35-year-old man was returning to his car when an unknown man approached him from behind and pushed him to the ground.

According to police, the suspect took the victim’s car and drove off.

Investigators say the victim did not see a weapon and refused medical treatment.

Police did not say if both crimes were connected.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

As police continue their investigation, local business owners are coming together to help the Beltran family. A GoFundMe has already raised more than $40,000.

Maureen Martino is the director of Lake View East Chamber of Commerce.

“The business owners, we just talked to them about contributing and seeing what we can do,” Martino said. “Like we said yesterday, one employee dying, we all feel that. We will be doing something to help the family, and we will be posting that on our website and working with the business community.”