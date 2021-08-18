Lake County, IL military recruiter arrested on child pornography charges

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A U.S. Marine Corps recruiter working in the Lake County, Illinois area was arrested and faces child pornography charges after multiple images and videos of underage children were found on his phone by authorities.

35-year-old James R. Wallace, an active duty staff sergeant with the Marine Corps turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest on August 17, 2021.

Wallace is charged with four felony counts of child pornography possession, with two related to still images and the other two related to videos. A Lake County judge has set Wallace’s bond at $500,000.

The Cyber Crimes Division of the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office received a tip earlier this year about a man having access to a digital drop box that contained illegal images.

Child pornography was discovered on his cellular device after a search warrant and forensic analysis issued by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Wallace is scheduled to appear in court again on September 9, 2021.

Those with concerns about whether Wallace had inappropriate contact with minors is encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency.