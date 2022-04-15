SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A Lake Barrington man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism and damage to at least 80 vehicles at three separate Schaumburg car dealerships, officials said.

Andrew McAuliff, 27, of the 300 block of Shoreline Road in Lake Barrington has been charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property.

McAuliff allegedly damaged vehicles at three separate dealerships in the 700-800 block of Golf Road with a metal object on Wednesday. Vehicles at Bob Rohrman Honda, Bob Rohrman Ford and Patrick BMW were damaged.

McAuliff is due in court for a bond hearing on Saturday.