Juvenile charged in May shooting of 25-year-old man on North Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is charged with the May 2021 shooting of a 25-year-old man on Chicago’s North Side.

The teen faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Police said on May 2, just after 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Hamlin Avenue, a man was found lying in the hallway steps of an apartment building in Logan Square. He has been shot in the head and abdomen and transported in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

The victim and a witness told police that an unknown man entered the complex, shot him and fled the scene.

The juvenile was taken into custody Thursday and is due in court Friday.