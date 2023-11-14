CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of a 14-year-old girl over the summer on the city’s South Side.

The 18-year-old faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. According to police, the offender was a juvenile at the time of the shooting and is being processed as a juvenile.

The offender was arrested by Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday after being identified as the person was shot and injured a 14-year-old girl while she was inside her home in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove on August 7.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

The 18-year-old is scheduled to attend a juvenile detention hearing Tuesday.