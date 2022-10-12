CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Simeon High School over a year ago.

Police said the juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharged firearm. He was arrested Tuesday after being identified as the offender in a shooting that killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy.

The fatal shooting happened on Sept. 21, 2021 on the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Hyde Park. According to police, McNeal and a 14-year-old were inside a vehicle when they were struck by gunfire.

McNeal was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The teen was a student at Simeon High School.

The juvenile offender is expected in bond court Wednesday