‘Just one call’: Family hoping for acknowledgement from CPD after man shot, killed on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Family mourning the loss of a 32-year-old shot and killed last month on the Far South Side are frustrated at police — claiming they have not received a single phone call from detectives and calls to them go unanswered.

Marwin Price-Sanders, known as “dude” to the people who loved him, was always the tallest guy in the picture.

Price-Sanders was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex on Sept. 18 at South Indiana and East 121st Street. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the torso and buttocks. No one has been arrested in his death.

Family members are upset with Chicago police and claim they have yet to receive a single phone call from investigators and that calls to them have not been returned.

“We want to know that somebody is even acknowledging the fact that he was killed. Nobody’s even said ‘hey we know your son was shot and killed, we are on top of it we’re looking into it,'” step mother Kimberly Barker-Price. “Just one call – it takes maybe a minute – we haven’t even received that.”

Barker-Price understands the level of crime police are dealing with, but just wants to be acknowledged.

“While I understand there is overwhelming crime in Chicago, there are still people who need help from the police,” she said.

Chicago Police have not yet responded to request for comment on the family’s claims. Anyone with information on his death can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.