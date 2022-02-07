Jury selected in trial of Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson

CHICAGO — The jury was selected Monday in the trial of Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.

Daley Thompson was indicted last year with filing false tax returns and lying about loans tied to a failed bank, among other things.

The bank, Washington Federal Bank for Savings, went under in 2017 and was taken over by the Federal

Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Daley Thompson had taken out a $219,000 loan from the bank, but prosecutors believe he lied about making payments.

Thompson’s attorney, Chris Gair, called it a matter of sloppy bookkeeping.

Prospective jurors reported to court Friday for COVID-19 tests and to fill out questionnaires. Mostly women were selected for the official jury on Monday.

Thompson has said he didn’t commit any crime.

“I did not commit any crime, I am innocent and I will prove it at trial. The charges in the indictment do not relate in anyway to my public service or to my professional life. I remain 100% dedicated to serving the people of Chicago to the best of my ability,” Daley Thompson said after his indictment.

Daley Thompson is the grandson of Mayor Richard J. Daley and the nephew of Richard M. Daley. He has been the 11th Ward alderman since 2015.