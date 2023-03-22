CHICAGO — Steven Montano, the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

A judge in Cook County Criminal Court ordered no bond for Montano, who faces first degree murder charges, after ruling he posed a danger to the community and is a flight risk.

Prosecutors alleged Montano and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arguing at their Gage Park home in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue back on March 1.

According to a bond proffer, Montano allegedly “charged with his hands outstretched at his girlfriend who stepped out of the way to avoid being struck.”

Court documents showed that Montano allegedly threatened to get a gun and his girlfriend left the house to call 911.

Court documents also showed that officers said when police arrived at the home, Montano, “jumped out of the window of the residence, into the gangway and fled toward the alley. An officer observed something in the defendant’s hand and believed it was a gun.”

Vasquez Lasso then chased after Montano, allegedly telling him to stop multiple times, and that’s when prosecutors said the two exchanged gunfire, with Montano firing five shots — hitting Vasquez Lasso three times in the head, arm and leg —and Vasquez Lasso firing two shots — hitting Montano in the mouth.

It is not clear who opened fire first during the incident.

Montano’s attorney requested a reasonable bond be set for his client, describing him as an honor roll student and someone who served as a mentor for children and teens at New Life Community Church in North Lawndale.

New Life Community Church did not offer comment on Montano when WGN reached out to the church, but they did confirm he was a youth participant in their church from 2020-2021 and was a part of the City’s Chicago Youth Services Corps.

Montano is due back in court April 5.