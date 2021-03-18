Judge gives ‘serial stowaway’ Marilyn Hartman 100k bond for escape charge

CHICAGO – A judge gave “serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman a $100,000 bond on Thursday after allegedly escaping an electronic monitoring residential facility and going to O’Hare.

Hartman received the bond for the escape charge, but did not receive a bond for violating her bond and probation violations.

Her next court dates are March 22 for the bond violations and April 7 for the escape charge.

Police said Hartman left the facility she was staying at while on an electronic monitoring program at around noon. Staff attempted to call her and investigators found that her device indicated she was traveling in the direction of O’Hare.

She had not made it past TSA security checkpoints and was arrested by Chicago police just before 2:15 p.m.

Hartman was out electronic monitoring on for that arrest with a court date of April 5, according to court records.

It is unknown if she posted required amount to get out of jail at this time.