‘It’s not snitching’: Family of father shot, killed taking 7-year-old daughter to school seeks answers

CHICAGO — The family of a man shot and killed Wednesday morning while taking his daughter to school on the West Side wants answers.

According to Chicago police, a 33-year-old man, later identified as Travell Miller Gilmore, was inside his car and stopped in traffic in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Police said an unknown man exited a vehicle, approached the man and shot him multiple times. His father said investigators may be looking for two people — the gunman and the driver.

“He was sitting at the light and five cars behind him, a guy gets out of a car, walked up to his car, exchange brief words with him and then starts firing,” father Joseph Gilmore said.

Gilmore’s mother was on the phone with him at the time and heard the commotion.

“I hear my baby screaming, just screaming and screaming. He said ‘mama I’m shot, mama I’m shot,'” mother Aquantas Gilmore said.

Relatives said he was loving and adventurous and worked as a bartender. Miller Gilmore and his identical twin brother called themselves “BarTWINders.”

Family said he had custody of his daughter and shielded her during the shooting. Miller Gilmore was shot four times and his daughter was not injured.

“The doctor was explaining by the way the entry of the bullets that it appeared when the assailant began to shoot at him, he leaned over to protect her to keep her from being shot,” Joseph Gilmore said.

The suspect with the gun fled the scene, police said.

Family is hoping a witness steps forward to tell CPD information.

Somebody saw something. somebody heard something,” stepmother Tunesia Gilmore said. “It’s not snitching, the next time it could be your child. It could be your loved one. If you know something you need to say something.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.