CHICAGO — The Ukrainian community in Chicago is speaking out on Tuesday after what they are calling several hate crimes.

Seven locations in Ukrainian Village were tagged on Monday afternoon with the letter “Z,” which has been used as a symbol for support of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, often seen on Russian military vehicles.

Residents in the area say seeing it pop up in their neighborhood sends a very specific message.

Danylo Butenko runs a veterinary practice in Ukrainian Village and found his business tagged with the letter “Z,” which is more than just a letter to some.

“It’s a symbol of rape, murder, children being kidnapped,” Butenko said. “Its not just a letter for us, it’s a lot more.”

Butenko’s business was one of seven locations in the surrounding area that was vandalized.

Among the businesses vandalized was the Ukrainian National Museum. Their cameras caught a potential suspect making their move around 12:40 p.m. on Monday.

“On the video, you can see a guy walking and on his phone, and then he’s taking photos of what he accomplished,” Lydia Tkaczuk, president of the Ukrainian National Museum, said.

Steve Dimitro, who is Board of Directors at the museum, said the Ukrainian population in Chicago has grown by about 30,000 during the course of the war, as many flee their home countries.

“These are kids who had schools and houses blown up by tanks. Bearing this emblem, these kids are traumatized, this needs to stop,” Dimitro said.

The incidents happened just ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with congressional leadership and President Biden on Tuesday.

While most of those impacted have already torn down the tags, some say they will remain on high alert.

“We have security in place and we are looking to see what we can do better,” Butenko said.