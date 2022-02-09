DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Illinois State Police has arrested a Chicago woman for vandalizing a memorial in honor of slain police officer Ella French.

Anna N. Kochakian, 26, is charged with criminal damage to property – defacement of a police memorial, a Class 4 felony.

On Aug. 19, State troopers on routine foot patrol at the James R. Thompson Center were alerted that a police memorial honoring French had been vandalized. Authorities say a depiction of French had been “torn down, crumpled, and discarded in a trash can at a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) “L” platform.”

Months later, following a police investigation, Kochakian was arrested and charges were brought against her by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kochakian’s bond hearing is set for Thursday.

French was killed the night of Saturday, Aug. 7, during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

ISP adds that Kochakian was apprehended by handcuffs belonging to French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, who lost an eye and was partially paralyzed when he was shot during the incident.