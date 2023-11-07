CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a robbery and carjacking on the city’s Far South Side last week, police say.

According to Chicago police, it all unfolded just before 9 p.m. on Thursday in the 9300 Block of South Pleasant Avenue in the city’s Beverly neighborhood.

Police say a 46-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were exiting a black Audi A7 in the area when they were approached by two men on foot. The two men then held the victims up at gunpoint and pushed the older woman to the ground before demanding her car keys.

According to police, the two men then took the victim’s belongings and fled the scene in the stolen car, heading eastbound.

Neither of the victims were injured in the robbery and carjacking and police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation is asked to call Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8271.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.