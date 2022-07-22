CHICAGO — Two men are in the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Pilsen early Friday.

During a press conference, Supt. David Brown said two Chicago police officers were on their way to the academy for training at around 7 a.m. when they noticed four masked individuals in front of a closed retail store.

Police said one of the officers identified themselves as a Chicago police officer, then an individual in the group pulled out a handgun and an exchange of gunfire with police followed.

The shooter continued to fire shots as he ran away from police and fled the scene, CPD said.

A 23-year-old man, who was in the group, was hit by gunfire and is in serious, but stable condition at a local hospital.

Police have three individuals in custody, including a 20-year-old, the 23-year-old man in the hospital, as well as a 17-year-old.

A 35-year-old man, who was an innocent bystander, suffered a graze wound from a bullet that hit him in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in good condition.

No police officers were injured in the exchange. At this time it is unknown if any of the individuals injured were shot by police during the exchange.