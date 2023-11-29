CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting in Garfield Park that sent four people to the hospital Wednesday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 3600 block of West Flournoy Avenue in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on reports of a shooting on Wednesday.

A 31-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old woman was also transported in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was transported in grave condition.

A 21-year-old, who was reportedly shot in the incident, transported themselves to a local hospital.

No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at CPDtip.com.

