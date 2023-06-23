CHICAGO — Interim CPD Supt. Fred Waller is expected to discuss plans to tackle weekend violence ahead of the Chicago Pride Parade set to take place Sunday.

Last weekend, 75 people were shot with 13 fatalities in the city of Chicago. Ahead of the following weekend, police have responded to eight people shot overnight.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the back of the head in Gage Park around 9:22 p.m. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Another shooting happened near the Loyola University campus in the 1200 block of West Columbia Street around 8:09 p.m. A 24-year-old man self-transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He is listed in good condition.

Police reported that a 13-year-old boy was also shot in the arm near the 1300 block of South Morgan Street around 11:28 p.m. He as transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Interim CPD Supt. Fred Waller acknowledged the challenges the CPD faces.

“We see in some places, it’s not working, but what we also see is we plan we plan for things happening in the evening, we also have officers in the daytime as well,” Waller said.

There are many other festivals happening in Chicago this weekend other than the pride parade. The Office of Emergency Management is not aware of any credible threats this weekend.