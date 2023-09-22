CHICAGO — Interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller is taking the blame for the White Sox game not being stopped completely after two women were shot at the stadium on Aug. 25.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Waller said the game was allowed to continue without interruption due to “miscommunication” on the Major League Baseball protocol, and that issue has been addressed and will not happen again.

“We did not know exactly what we had on our hands. We didn’t think it was an active shooter. But we didn’t know,” Waller told the Sun-Times.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her stomach during the White Sox game against the Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field. It is still unclear if the bullets came from inside or outside the stadium.

The women who were shot have been interviewed, but no suspects have been identified.

“We’re still using technology to show us if it could have happened from outside the park. … We’re looking at cameras from inside the park to make sure that we’re not missing something,” Waller said.

Waller said he now has the right people in place to delay or stop a game, if that’s needed in the future.