CHICAGO — An Indianapolis man is facing felony charges after a 20-year-old woman was shot and injured in Albany Park.

Gregory Mulkey, of Indianapolis, is facing several felony charges of aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges for possessing a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Police said the 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening and identified as the man who shot and injured a 20-year-old woman in the 3700 block of West Leland Avenue 30 minutes earlier.

Mulkey was placed into custody and charged accordingly.