CHICAGO — An Indiana man is facing a federal charge after he allegedly sold a firearm bought in Indiana to a person in Chicago and was recovered during an arrest made in connection with the death of Officer Aréanah Preston.

Corey Gray, 21, of LaPorte, was arrested Wednesday morning and is charged with one count of knowingly transferring a firearm to an individual who was neither a licensed dealer nor an Indiana resident, according to court documents.

According to a federal complaint, one of Gray’s relatives bought the Glock 17 from a licensed dealer in April 2021 in Valparaiso and gave it to him.

A few months later, Gray told ATF special agents he gave the gun to a person he knew as “Lil’ Pooh” for $1,200 in Chicago, according to the complaint.

The man Gray sold the gun to is only identified as Lil’ Pooh and Individual B in the complaint, but an ATF special agent wrote the man was 19 and died in April.

It’s not clear who got the gun next or how they got it, but according to the federal complaint, the gun was recovered from someone who was arrested in connection with the death of Preston.

The special agent wrote the gun hasn’t been identified as the firearm used in Preston’s death.

Preston, 24, was off-duty and returning home from a shift when she was shot and killed on May 6.

Travell Breeland, 19, Joseph Brooks, 19, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and Jaylan Frazier, 16, were all charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Gray has been ordered to remain in federal custody until a detention hearing on Monday.