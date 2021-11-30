‘In shock’: Holiday gifts for 2,500 children stolen in Englewood

CHICAGO — Detectives are investigating after holiday gifts for 2,500 children were stolen last weekend from a trailer in Englewood.

The theft was discovered at around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a parking lot near 65th and Parnell. Police said a semi-tractor hauled away a large container filled with thousands of dollars worth of toys for 2,500 kids.

The holiday gifts were organized by the non-profit Kidz Korna. For the last 26 years, Delece Williams has ran the non-profit — which focuses on distributing toys, new clothing, shoes, blankets and more to Chicago families in need.

“I’m in shock because it’s no longer here,” Williams said.

Scene of the crime

The gifts were set to be distributed at the upcoming 16th Annual Toys to Empower our Communities giveaway.

“They must have been watching,” Williams said.

The following locations are collecting toys for Kids Korna this week after the heist.

Farley’s Clothing Store

1301 E. 87th Street

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

US Bank

815 W. 63rd

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.