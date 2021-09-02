Images released of gunman after father driving daughter to school shot, killed on West Side

CHICAGO — Images have been released of the alleged gunman in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old father who was driving his daughter to school Wednesday morning on the West Side.

Just after 7:30 a.m., police responded to 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue on the report of a shooting.

A 33-year-old man, later identified as Travell Miller Gilmore, was stopped in traffic taking his daughter to school at the time of the shooting. He passed away from his injuries.

Miller Gilmore and his daughter

Family said he had custody of his daughter and shielded her during the shooting. Miller Gilmore was shot four times and his daughter was not injured.

“The doctor was explaining by the way the entry of the bullets that it appeared when the assailant began to shoot at him, he leaned over to protect her to keep her from being shot,” Joseph Gilmore said.

The suspect with the gun fled the scene, police said.

Police believe the gunman is a Black man between 18-20 years old, 5’8″-5’10” with a slender build. He was wearing a white v-neck, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Police said his vehicle appears to be a silver Pontiac two-door Grand Prix, with tinted windows, sunroof, no front or rear plates, and with possible damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

Surveillance image of the vehicle

He was last seen eastbound on Chicago and then southbound on Sacramento.

Family is hoping a witness steps forward to tell detectives information.

“Somebody saw something. Somebody heard something,” stepmother Tunesia Gilmore said. “It’s not snitching, the next time it could be your child. It could be your loved one. If you know something you need to say something.”

A GoFundMe has been created for Miller Gilmore’s family to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.