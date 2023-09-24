CHICAGO — Family members gathered in Pilsen on Sunday to celebrate the 31st birthday of Kierra Coles, a pregnant woman who vanished from the city’s South Side in 2018.

While loved ones celebrated the occasion, they say they are still desperate to find out what happened to her.

“Another year. Every year I hope I don’t have to come stand up here and announce that my child is still not home,” Kierra’s mother Karen Phillips said.

For the past five years, Phillps has been searching for her daughter, a postal worker who was three months pregnant when she vanished.

“If it was your child, your mother, your sister, your grandmother. You’d be begging for the same help that I’m standing here begging for,” Phillips said in a public plea for information.

Coles disappeared on Oct. 2, 2018, from an area near East 83rd Street and South King Drive, in the city’s Chatham neighborhood. Her car was later found on that block with her purse and phone inside.

“If you know anything, I’m begging you to just call the police anonymously and leave a tip,” Phillips said.

Police say they suspect foul play and are still investigating what happened, but family members want answers and say they will be celebrating Kierra’s life every year until she is home.

“I’m never going to give up on finding my child, never,” Phillips said.

Anyone with information on Kierra’s disappearance can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.