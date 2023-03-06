CHICAGO — A community alert has been issued after two teen girls were targeted last month in Rogers Park.

On Monday, Feb. 27 at around 4:15 p.m., two teen girls, 14 and 15, were walking in the 6700 block of North Clark Street.

At some point, they were approached by a man who stated in Spanish, “you look sexy. I want to hire you. You should come work for me,” according to police.

One of the girls told the man they were 14 and 15 and CPD said the man replied “next time I see you, I’m going to take you.”

He then attempted to block the girls’ path before they were able to flee from him.

The suspect is described as Latino, approximately 40-50 years old and was wearing a white t-shirt with a blue-hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

He is around 5′ tall and weighs 120 to 150 pounds. He had grey hair and had a red bump near his lip, crooked teeth and a high-pitched voice. Police said he was last seen pushing a shopping cart.

Anyone with information can call police at 312-744-8261 or an anonymous tip can be submitted at cpdtip.com.