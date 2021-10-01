Illinois state trooper shot on Dan Ryan; in critical condition

CHICAGO — An Illinois state trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Friday afternoon.

At around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the area of 43rd and the Dan Ryan on the report of a shooting.

A state trooper was shot and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire said.

Local inbound lanes are shut down as authorities investigate.

The shooting comes the day ISP doubled presence on Chicago District expressways due to a high number of shootings.

