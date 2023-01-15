CHICAGO — A man is facing charges after state police said he was intoxicated when he got into a crash that killed his passenger Tuesday in Chicago.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Cermak Road.

According to a news release, Illinois State Police said Christopher Lewis, 27, of Chicago, drove off the road, crashed into a concrete barrier, drove off the other side of the road and crashed into another barrier.

His passenger was killed and he was taken to a hospital, state police said.

On Saturday, he was charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office with aggravated driving under the influence involving death, a Class 2 Felony, according to the release.