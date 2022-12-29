CHICAGO — It was a frightening start to work Wednesday for employees at Bearse Manufacturing Company in Logan Square.

Just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, an employee named Irma was stopping to get something to eat at a food truck parked in the 3800 block of West Cortland.

Moments later, a dark car pulled up and one person gets it. The incident was caught on camera.

Then, the food truck owner was frisked and robbed at gunpoint.

“The guy put the gun to the guy to sell food and said ‘give me the money’ and I said, ‘oh my God, this is real,'” Irma said.

Two others suspects get out of the car and one got away with Irma’s purse. She said the traumatic turn of events has her on edge to come to work now.

“I feel really nervous to come,” she said.

As two of the suspects focused on the food truck, a third saw another employee behind the truck sitting in her car.

“When the guys see me, they say ‘open the door, the window, I’ll kill you, I’m going to kill you,'” an employee named Patricia said.

In shock, Patricia made a split-second decision not to roll down the window.

During the ordeal, the suspects also threatened the food truck owner’s wife before putting a gun to her husband’s head.

“Something has to be done to make these streets safer for people,” Bearse operations manager Bill Ackerley said. “There are a lot of kids around here.”

No one was injured. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.