CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson held an event celebrating funding for a memorial to those who were victims of police torture. It’s what he wanted to talk about today, but questions about summer violence remain on the front burner.

Johnson highlighted something good in the city — grant money for eight new monuments. But the news comes after another reminder this past weekend that violence persists in Chicago.

At least 10 people died and 60 were shot across the city over the Juneteenth weekend. In all, Chicago police say 271 people have been murdered and there have been 1,074 shootings.

“Look, I knew what I was inheriting when I became the mayor of the city of Chicago,” Johnson told reporters. “I knew it.”

For Chicago police, despite adjusting to a new interim superintendent and new mayor, the department continues to try and stem the tide.

One commander, explaining a Father’s Day incident where five people were shot, struggled to explain the bloodshed.

“People were just enjoying their family activity but violence prevails in the city of Chicago,” said 5th District Commander Tyrone Pendarvis.

Asked about his commander’s comments, the mayor pivoted to his promise to bring massive new investments to needy communities.

“What’s more prevailing is the disinvestment. I grew up in the 90s when 900 people were getting murdered a year. It was brutal and there were Black men and women who were getting tortured,” he said. “If we’re going to get ourselves out of this rut, it’s going to take all of us. If anyone tells you they can single-handedly shift the political mindset that has led to the type of disinvestment that has led to the type of violence that we’re all experiencing, if any one person says they can do that, they’re not being honest.”

In the meantime, Johnson says he’s not looking for a “police-only” solution.

“What’s different is we have a layered multi-tiered approach,” Johnson added. “The difference is making sure that we are challenging everyone in the city or Chicago to have a vested interest in building a better, stronger, safer city.”

Johnson has long pushed for a massive youth hiring program, adding that he has identified 2,500 jobs for young people in need.