The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 from milepost 23 to Half Day Road are closed after a shooting on the expressway late Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said a man was traveling eastbound on I-94 when an occupant in an unknown vehicle opened fire towards the man’s car.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Police said all eastbound lanes from Half Day Road to milepost 23 have been closed for the investigation.