I-90 shooting marks 4th expressway shooting of week, 166th of year

CHICAGO — Police investigated a shooting on the Kennedy Expressway Friday morning, marking the fourth expressway shooting reported this week.

Illinois State Police responded to a Chicago police station to speak with a victim of an alleged expressway shooting that happened before 6:30 a.m. on southbound I-90 near Montrose Avenue.

The man’s vehicle appeared to have damage due to gunfire. He was not injured.

All lanes of southbound I-90 near Montrose were shut down around 7:10 a.m. for an investigation. Lanes reopened to traffic around 7:40 a.m.

No further information regarding the shooting has been released at this time.

This is reportedly the 166th expressway shooting of the year.

IB Kennedy and IB Edens Closed at Montrose, police investigating earlier shooting. All traffic diverted into express.



This is the 4th expressway shooting I've reported on this week.

I believe it's now around 166 for the year. pic.twitter.com/V1uMb2uZ4v — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 3, 2021