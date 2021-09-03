I-90 shooting marks 4th expressway shooting of week, 166th of year

CHICAGO — Police investigated a shooting on the Kennedy Expressway Friday morning, marking the fourth expressway shooting reported this week.

Illinois State Police responded to a Chicago police station to speak with a victim of an alleged expressway shooting that happened before 6:30 a.m. on southbound I-90 near Montrose Avenue.

The man’s vehicle appeared to have damage due to gunfire. He was not injured.

All lanes of southbound I-90 near Montrose were shut down around 7:10 a.m. for an investigation. Lanes reopened to traffic around 7:40 a.m.

No further information regarding the shooting has been released at this time.

This is reportedly the 166th expressway shooting of the year.

