CHICAGO — Police in Chicago have ruled out road rage as a factor in Sunday night’s fatal shooting on Interstate-57 that left three people dead, including a toddler, and three more wounded.

The youngest victim, who died at a nearby hospital, was identified as 1-year-old A-mara Hall, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. William Smith, 13, and Nasir Hall, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police and Chicago police responded to calls of a shooting near 111th and Bishop Street northbound around 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 19. There, police discovered a white Ford Escape riddled with bullet holes.

No one is in custody and no suspect information has been made available.

Community activist Andrew Holmes shared with the public on Monday that a $7,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.