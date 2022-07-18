CHICAGO — A longtime journalist and advocate was killed last week in a hit-and-run crash on the South Side.

Hannah Hayes died last Monday after her vehicle was hit by a speeding Lexus that went through a stop sign in the 4800 block of South Drexel.

Hannah’s husband Jesse knew she wouldn’t be home for dinner — she had plans to visit a friend at Christ Hospital.

“I looked at my watch and it was 11 o’clock and I knew that was late, so I texted her and said ‘are you okay?'” her husband Jesse Sinaiko said. “A few minutes later the doorbell rang – it was a sergeant.”

Police said two males ran from the scene and they released surveillance images of the pair to the public.

Hayes dedicated her life to public service and she was an advocate for public schools. She worked Mayor Harold Washington’s campaign — then as a staffer on the housing committee.

She was also a journalist in Ireland and here at home — writing about causes close to her heart.

“It’s just unfair, it’s very very unfair,” her husband said. “Those are guys she might have wanted to work with.”

Together, Jesse and Hannah were eyeing retirement soon.

“We had a lot to look forward to and now that’s all been taken away,” he said. “Especially for her. Yeah most of it’s taken away from me – it’ll never be the same – but she lost everything and for no reason at all.”

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.