CHICAGO — A 25-year-old woman faces an attempted first-degree murder charge after police allege she battered and seriously injured another woman last year.

The incident happened on Nov. 25 around 1:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of S. Pulaski Rd.

According to police, Breah Howard, of Humboldt Park, assaulted a 44-year-old with what police described as a “dangerous weapon.” She was arrested Tuesday in the 7200 block of W. Cermak Rd.

Howard was due in court on Thursday.