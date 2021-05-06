CHICAGO – Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian in Humboldt Park and left the scene.
Police say a silver 2008 Audi A6 sedan with Illinois license plate CS22763 made a left turn onto Chicago Avenue from a gas station on the 3800 block of W. Chicago Ave on March 30.
A pedestrian was struck while using the crosswalk.
According to police, the vehicle fled westbound on Chicago Avenue.
The pedestrian was treated for minor injuries.
LATEST WGN HEADLINES:
- Humboldt Park hit-and-run driver sought by Chicago police
- 15-year-old Bolingbrook girl dies from COVID-19 two days after testing positive
- Suspect sought after 2 pedestrians injured in Homan Square
- Brooklyn boy buys $2,618 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon
- Man charged with attempted murder after drinks thrown, bullets fired amid dispute over dice