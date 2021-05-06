Humboldt Park hit-and-run driver sought by Chicago police

CHICAGO – Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian in Humboldt Park and left the scene.

Police say a silver 2008 Audi A6 sedan with Illinois license plate CS22763 made a left turn onto Chicago Avenue from a gas station on the 3800 block of W. Chicago Ave on March 30.

A pedestrian was struck while using the crosswalk.

According to police, the vehicle fled westbound on Chicago Avenue.

The pedestrian was treated for minor injuries.

